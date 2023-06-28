Moffat goes public in fight against dementia

Four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Allan Moffat has used his own battle with dementia in a bid to raise funds towards the fight against the illness.

The 83-year-old withdrew from public life several years ago, but he and carer Phil Grant recently let the cameras of Melbourne’s Nine News into his nursing home for an update on his condition.

Moffat has been living with dementia for some time, with his days now spent at a Melbourne aged care facility, his room adorned with memorabilia from his career as one of the world’s great touring car drivers.

Three years ago, the Canadian-Australian, along with fellow motorsport legend Jackie Stewart, were named ambassadors for Dementia Australia before being elevated to patron status in 2021.

According to Dementia Australia, the illness is the second most prolific cause of death in the country and the leading cause for women specifically, although it is on-track to become the leading cause of death for the broader population.

Moffat is one of the estimated 400,000-plus Australians living with dementia, a figure tipped to double by 2058 if a medical breakthrough is not found.

He has also lent his support to a Dementia Australia appeal which has thus far raised almost $2 million.

Grant, who is perhaps better known for his work with Muscle Car Warehouse, is Allan’s carer, with support from son Andrew Moffat and fellow Great Race winner Larry Perkins.

He told Nine News, “We all do it for Allan. On the good days, it’s fulfilling, really fulfilling, and it’s hard on some of the days where we struggle.”

Dementia is a collective term for a number of symptoms caused by disorders affecting the brain, to the point where it interferes with a person’s social and/or work life.

The World Health Organisation offers 12 recommendations for reducing the risk of cognitive decline:

be physically active

stop smoking

eat a balanced diet, like the Mediterranean diet

drink alcohol in moderation

cognitive training

be socially active

look after your weight

manage any hypertension

manage any diabetes

manage any cholesterol

manage depression

look after your hearing and manage hearing loss.

