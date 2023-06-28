Jimmie Johnson withdraws from Chicago race after family shooting

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has withdrawn from this weekend’s Chicago street race after his father-in-law and nephew were killed in an alleged murder suicide.

Johnson’s mother-in-law, Terry Janway, is suspected of shooting her husband Jack Hanway and 11-year-old Dalton Hanway before killing herself on Monday night, according to the Muskogee Police Department.

As such, the #84 Chevrolet Camaro entry which the 47-year-old drives in selected Cup Series races has been withdrawn from the Chicago event.

“Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series even in Chicago,” read a statement from the Legacy team, of which Johnson is a co-owner.

“The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

A statement from NASCAR read, “We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family.

“The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Jimmie Johnson married Chanra (nee: Janway), the daughter of Terry and Jack, in 2004.

In 2006, he won the first of five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series titles, before further triumphs in 2013 and 2016, all with Hendrick Motorsports.

After two years in IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing, the California native announced his semi-retirement as a driver but also a return to NASCAR as a team owner with a part-time programme behind the wheel.

The Chicago race was to have been his fourth Cup Series start of the year, although he also raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this month in a stock car which ran as the Garage 56 entry.

Practice and Qualifying at Chicago takes place on Saturday (local time; Sunday morning AEST).