VIDEO: Hot lap of Bangsaen Street Circuit
Tuesday 27th June, 2023 - 10:30am
Ride onboard with Daniel Bilski as he drives a lap of the Bangsaen Street Circuit in the B-Quik Absolute Racing Audi R8 GT3.
The Bangsaen Grand Prix, which marks Round 3 of the B-Quik Thailand Super Series, will take place this weekend.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]