New concussion assessment tools for motorsport

Motorsport Australia has welcomed the release of new concussion guidelines which have been developed with the input of the FIA and International Olympic Committee.

The new guidelines apply to sport in general, but can be used at all levels of motorsport, and represent tools for both healthcare professionals (SCAT6 Sport Concussion Assessment Tool) and non-professionals (CRT6 Concussion Recognition Tool).

The issue of concussion is now a prominent one in Australia’s popular contact sports, with former AFL players launching a class action against the league earlier this year.

However, it is also a risk of participation in motorsport, notwithstanding the suite of safety features which drivers nowadays benefit from.

In any case, a person with suspected concussion should be immediately removed from competition, assessed and monitored for injury-related signs and symptoms.

Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations Michael Smith said, “Our medical teams are some of the best in the world and play a key role in keeping our sport safe.

“These new concussion guidelines and the SCAT6 tool are an important tool for our healthcare professionals across all disciplines and levels of the sport.

“While motorsport is not a contact sport in the traditional sense like football or rugby, concussion can certainly still occur and it’s important that our medical teams are aware of the risk of concussion.

“While some competitors may think that wearing helmets and frontal head restraints keep them well protected, concussions are still a risk factor in any incident.

“Motorsport Australia encourages all our medical crews to utilise this new tool and be aware of the risks of concussions at our events, no matter the discipline or event.”

Both SCAT6 and CRT6 were developed by the Concussion in Sport Group.

SCAT6 may be downloaded here

CRT6 may be downloaded here