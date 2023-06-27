Mostert and Habul take in Assen MotoGP

Supercars star and two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert says he has a “whole new appreciation” for MotoGP riders after attending his first international event at Assen in the Netherlands last weekend.

Mostert was a guest of the Prima Pramac Racing organsation and its boss Paolo Campinoti.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver is in Europe this week to compete in the Spa 24 hour event with Kenny Habul’s SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG team.

Habul is a massive MotoGP fan and SunEnergy1, his US-based solar company, is a sponsor of the Pramac team, which has Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco as its riders in MotoGP and Luca Salvadori and Tito Rabat in MotoE.

Francesco Bagnaia won yesterday’s race to extend his title lead to 35 points from Martin, who finished fifth after a massive charge over the last six laps – falling short of fourth by just 0.009 of a second.

Mostert and Habul had a chat with fellow Australian Jack Miller on the grid, but unfortunately the KTM rider was an early casualty after crashing on lap two.

“I have always had time for MotoGP riders, but getting as close as we did at Assen has taken my respect to a whole new level,” said Mostert.

“Kenny is a massive MotoGP fan and it was pretty special to be around someone so passionate in that “VIP” environment and get the doors opened that we did.

“It was actually pretty cool to go to a race and just be an observer and watch how a MotoGP operates and goes about its business.

“While it would have been good to see Jack (Miller) have a solid result, it was great to see Jorge (Martin) have a terrific run to the line and get a bag of points to keep his championship hopes alive for himself and the Pramac team.

“While being on the grid and in the garage was cool, the corporate hospitality and level of infrastructure in the paddock was next level and I am grateful to have had the opportunity.

“It won’t be my last event and hopefully Paolo (Campinoti) and Pramac team will have me back.”

Habul, who leads the Intercontinental GT challenge heading into this weekend’s 75th Spa endurance event says he is like a “kid in a Lollie shop” when at a MotoGP event.

“I think MotoGP is one of the most exciting sports on the planet and it was great to get Chaz behind the scenes at Assen,” said Habul.

“SunEnergy1 is a proud sponsor of the Pramac team and that provides us with a few privileges which we have the chance to share with friends at different events during the season.

“I am just in awe of what these riders do and while you can see that on TV, it is not until you are on the pit wall for the start of a race that you really get a sense of just how fast and brave they are.

“Chaz has obviously achieved some great things in the sport, but it was interesting to see a guy like him, who understands the sport of racing, really get blown away by what MotoGP offers.

“To top it off Jorge (Martin) got some good championship points.”

Habul will be involved in the Bronze driver practice session at Spa tomorrow, before the team takes part in the famous “parade to town” on Wednesday.

Mostert, who was involved in a test at Spa last month, will get his first chance behind the wheel in practice on Thursday.