New tyre compound for S5000

The S5000 Championship will race with a new soft tyre for the championship’s fourth round at Sydney Motorsport Park next month.

This is the first significant tyre change since S5000’s beginnings in 2019, with the softer tyre of both new construction and compound.

“It will be a quicker tyre to switch on than the existing specification and by the end of the out lap you should be able to push at 100 percent,” said Garry Rogers Motorsport’s S5000 technical chief, Stefan Millard.

“It should produce its peak speed earlier rather than taking a few laps to build up.

“We’ve been working with Hoosier for some time now to develop this tyre and the initial feedback has been really positive. We’re all looking forward to getting them on the cars in Sydney later this year and seeing what they can do.

“The goal from the outset has been to make the cars a little more accessible while still being a ‘drivers car’, and we think this will tick the box.”

It is expected that the new compound will create quicker lap times in a shorter time frame, addressing a complaint of the existing compound, with drivers struggling to generate peak performance, namely in qualifying and early morning races.

The most visual change to the tyres is the 2.5-inch larger diameter for the front tyres, with the rear tyres remaining the same size.

“The feedback from testing has been that the new tyre will be more predictable and controllable when the rear gets loose, as it tends to do on these cars,” he added.

“It also improves braking feel, locking margins and generally we want to make the cars more accessible for new and inexperienced drivers to the category.”

The S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship next round in at Sydney Motorsport Park as a support category for the Supercars Championship Sydney SuperNight on July 29-30.