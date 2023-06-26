> News > Sportscars > IMSA

Porsche stripped of win, BMW take Six Hours of The Glen

By John Goolsby

Monday 26th June, 2023 - 12:09pm

< Back

The #25 BMW of Connor De Phillippi/Nick Yelloly has inherited victory after the winning Porsche was disqualified. Image: IMSA

The # 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8  has won the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on Sunday after the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 that cross the line in first place was disqualified.

A postrace technical inspection saw the skidblocks on the Penske entry deemed illegal.

More to come.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]