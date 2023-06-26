> News > Sportscars > IMSA
Porsche stripped of win, BMW take Six Hours of The Glen
By John Goolsby
Monday 26th June, 2023 - 12:09pm
The # 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 has won the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on Sunday after the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 that cross the line in first place was disqualified.
A postrace technical inspection saw the skidblocks on the Penske entry deemed illegal.
More to come.
