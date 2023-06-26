Porsche stripped of win, BMW take Six Hours of The Glen

The # 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 has won the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on Sunday after the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 that cross the line in first place was penalised.

A post-race technical inspection saw the thickness of the skid blocks on the Penske entry deemed illegal, handing

The penalty gave the victory to the #25 BMW M Team RLL, the first for the team in the modern era, and gives the #25 the lead in the Michelin Endurance Cup championship.

A BMW prototype last won in 2000. BMW’s only IMSA prototype victory at Watkins Glen International was in 1986 with drivers John Andretti and Davy Jones.

The #6 Porsche 963 with Mathieu Jaminet behind the wheel tracked down and spectacularly passed the #25 BMW with only five minutes remaining in the race. A few laps later, the victory was sealed when the fifth full-course caution of the day came out.

The #31 Whelen Cadillac Racing V-Series.R and drivers Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, and Jack Aitken were elevated to second place.

The #60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura ARX-06 with drivers Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun were elevated to third place due to the penalty.

With BMW’s win, four manufacturers have won in the GTP class over the first five races.

The penalty gave Connorn De Phillippi his sixth win in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship. Co-driver Nick Yelloly scored his first victory in the top IMSA class.

Sunday’s race featured a record 59 cars, the largest at Watkins Glen since 1984.

The IMSA WeatherTech Championship is back on track for Free Practice 1 at the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park Friday, 7 July at 06:10 AEST.