Penske will protest IMSA penalty

Porsche Penske Motorsport says it will protest the penalty that saw it stripped of victory at the Six Hours of The Glen.

The #6 Porsche 963 entry of Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy won the race after a battle with the #25 BMW, Jaminet making a bold pass with only five minutes remaining to take the chequered flag for the 963’s second win of the IMSA season.

The winning Porsche, however, was sent to the back of the field after it failed scrutineering after the race, giving BMW its first victory of the modern era.

A statement issued from Porsche Penske Motorsport read:

“Following post-race inspection at Watkins Glen International, IMSA has penalized the #6 entry in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen citing that the front skid wear of the #6 Porsche 963 was less than one millimeter outside the legal tolerance.

The rear skid wear was noted to be well within the legal tolerance. Porsche Penske Motorsport plans to collect all of the data and follow the protest procedures.”

More to follow.