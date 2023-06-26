Ford Supercars engine supplier Rob Herrod diagnosed with cancer

Rob Herrod has been diagnosed with prostate cancer for the second time and will begin radiation treatment tomorrow.

The Ford Gen3 Supercars engine supplier’s Herrod Performance outfit both co-developed and maintains and the 5.4-litre Coyote-based V8 run by all 11 Mustang competitors.

The 62-year-old revealed the news to Speedcafe after Dr Ryan Story’s fundraising efforts for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA), of which both are ambassadors alongside Dick Johnson.

“I had my prostate removed around six years ago and I’ve been doing constant PSA level checks since,” Herrod told Speedcafe.

“Three weeks ago, I was detected with prostate reoccurring prostate cancer again. I have to start radiation treatment on Tuesday for seven weeks, seven days a week.

“I’ll come out of this all right, it’s not life threatening – it’s just the fact that if I hadn’t gone and kept getting regular checks, this could have gotten worse.

Herrod joined Johnson and Story in becoming ambassadors for the PCFA in 2021, with Story announcing a Worthy Causes Fund for the PCFA last week with a donation $1million.

“Our mission is to ensure they can continue the fight against the second deadliest cancer in men in Australia,” said Story.

“One in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer by the age of 85, and it doesn’t discriminate. We’ve seen a number of key personalities in the motorsport community diagnosed in the past,” said Story.

That has included Johnson, as well as his two-time Bathurst winning co-driver, John Bowe, who was diagnosed – and since recovered – after he undertook a mandatory medical for his Motor Sport Australia racing licence.

“Thanks to the fantastic work of organisations like The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, the survival rate has increased from 60 percent to 95 percent in the past 35 years. A simple blood test to check PSA levels can lead to early detection and that saves lives.

Donations to the PCFA can be made here: https://www.pcfa.org.au/worthycauses