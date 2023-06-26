Caple clinches maiden Speedcafe eSeries Championship race victory

A masterclass drive from Lachlan Caple saw him steer his way to victory in Round 7 of the Speedcafe eSeries Championship at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Caple showed stout defence to claim his maiden victory in the eSeries, taking the chequered flag ahead of points leader Mathew Dench and Aaron Kuper.

Highlighting the competitiveness of the eSeries, Caple’s victory saw him become the fifth different winner from seven rounds this season, after Damon Woods, Ross Rizzo, Rob Carmichael and Dench.

In Qualifying 1, Zach Rattray-White set the benchmark with a 1:34.369s, before Damon Woods went onto claim pole position in Qualifying 2 after laying down a time of 1:33.185s.

At the drop of the green flag, Woods led the way from Caple and Dench, as Rattray-White’s Mercedes made contact with the rear bumper of Adam Willison’s Porsche on the opening lap.

Rattray-White went onto lose nine spots as part of a bid to redress but was ultimately slapped with a drive-through penalty for the clash.

After starting fourth, Kuper commenced a race-long battle with Dench, passing him for third, early in the 45-minute outing.

Shortly afterwards, Sebastien Varndell became the first victim of the infamous ‘Wall of Champions,’ resulting in a pitstop to repair the right rear quarter of his Lamborghini.

An early mover in the race was Thomas Hinns, who moved up six spots from 11th to fifth in his Mercedes, to head the second pack of cars, as Woods stretched out his lead to 4.5s.

Technical problems for Marlon McMullen’s Mercedes saw Jame McKnight with nowhere to go, causing a multi-car pile-up.

The incident resulted in the Speedcafe.com Safety Car being deployed, with the entire field of cars filing into pit lane, barring Woods and Chris Barns.

At the re-start, Woods led the way from Barns, Caple, Dench and Kuper.

Caple dived down the inside of Barns for second at the hairpin on Lap 16, before Dench made his way past the duo to take the effective race lead, with Woods yet to complete his compulsory pit stop.

The following lap, Dench made an error that resulted in contact with the Wall of Champions, handing the spot back to Caple, with Kuper managing to sneak on through for third.

Caple assumed the race lead when Woods filed into pit lane for his stop on Lap 17 and was forced to hold-off Kuper and Dench, with Hinss three seconds in arrears in fourth.

Dench made his way up to second with two laps to go, where he would go onto the finish the race.

Caple went onto seal his maiden victory in the Speedcafe eSeries Championship ahead of Dench, with Kuper rounding out the podium.

Sebastian Flock was fourth, ahead of Hinss in fifth, with Woods charging back through the field to sixth from 15th.

Rob Boaden, Carmichael, Rattray-White and Jordan Pagett rounded out the top 10.

Round 8 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship will take place at the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria on July 7, with pre-qualifying to take place from June 30 – July 5.

