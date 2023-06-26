> News > eSports

Caple clinches maiden Speedcafe eSeries Championship race victory

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 26th June, 2023 - 4:00pm

Speedcafe-eSeries-Championship-Round-7-Lachlan-Caple

Lachlan Caple claimed his maiden Speedcafe eSeries Championship victory at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Picture: Bowler Media

A masterclass drive from Lachlan Caple saw him steer his way to victory in Round 7 of the Speedcafe eSeries Championship at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Caple showed stout defence to claim his maiden victory in the eSeries, taking the chequered flag ahead of points leader Mathew Dench and Aaron Kuper.

Highlighting the competitiveness of the eSeries, Caple’s victory saw him become the fifth different winner from seven rounds this season, after Damon Woods, Ross Rizzo, Rob Carmichael and Dench.

In Qualifying 1, Zach Rattray-White set the benchmark with a 1:34.369s, before Damon Woods went onto claim pole position in Qualifying 2 after laying down a time of 1:33.185s.

At the drop of the green flag, Woods led the way from Caple and Dench, as Rattray-White’s Mercedes made contact with the rear bumper of Adam Willison’s Porsche on the opening lap.

Rattray-White went onto lose nine spots as part of a bid to redress but was ultimately slapped with a drive-through penalty for the clash.

After starting fourth, Kuper commenced a race-long battle with Dench, passing him for third, early in the 45-minute outing.

Shortly afterwards, Sebastien Varndell became the first victim of the infamous ‘Wall of Champions,’ resulting in a pitstop to repair the right rear quarter of his Lamborghini.

An early mover in the race was Thomas Hinns, who moved up six spots from 11th to fifth in his Mercedes, to head the second pack of cars, as Woods stretched out his lead to 4.5s.

Technical problems for Marlon McMullen’s Mercedes saw Jame McKnight with nowhere to go, causing a multi-car pile-up.

The incident resulted in the Speedcafe.com Safety Car being deployed, with the entire field of cars filing into pit lane, barring Woods and Chris Barns.

At the re-start, Woods led the way from Barns, Caple, Dench and Kuper.

Caple dived down the inside of Barns for second at the hairpin on Lap 16, before Dench made his way past the duo to take the effective race lead, with Woods yet to complete his compulsory pit stop.

The following lap, Dench made an error that resulted in contact with the Wall of Champions, handing the spot back to Caple, with Kuper managing to sneak on through for third.

Caple assumed the race lead when Woods filed into pit lane for his stop on Lap 17 and was forced to hold-off Kuper and Dench, with Hinss three seconds in arrears in fourth.

Dench made his way up to second with two laps to go, where he would go onto the finish the race.

Caple went onto seal his maiden victory in the Speedcafe eSeries Championship ahead of Dench, with Kuper rounding out the podium.

Sebastian Flock was fourth, ahead of Hinss in fifth, with Woods charging back through the field to sixth from 15th.

Rob Boaden, Carmichael, Rattray-White and Jordan Pagett rounded out the top 10.

Round 8 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship will take place at the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria on July 7, with pre-qualifying to take place from June 30 – July 5.

Register here for the Speedcafe eSeries Championship to get involved in the high-speed GT3 category.

2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship Round 7 Results

1 1
Hosted All Cars 18
2 Running Laps 10 1:42.051 1:34.295 17 27 4 Australia/NZ
2 2
Hosted All Cars 83
3 Running Laps -00.494 0 1:42.069 1:34.445 26 27 4 Australia/NZ
3 3
Hosted All Cars 105
4 Running Laps -04.173 0 1:42.205 1:34.287 18 27 4 Australia/NZ
4 4
Hosted All Cars 84
7 Running Laps -13.126 0 1:42.537 1:35.221 6 27 0 Australia/NZ
5 5
Hosted All Cars 52
11 Running Laps -13.348 0 1:42.545 1:35.366 15 27 4 Australia/NZ
6 6
Hosted All Cars 56
1 Running Laps -14.021 17 1:42.570 1:33.411 15 27 1 Australia/NZ
7 7
Hosted All Cars 16
14 Running Laps -15.581 0 1:42.627 1:35.113 14 27 8 Australia/NZ
8 8
Hosted All Cars 124
13 Running Laps -17.845 0 1:42.711 1:35.415 24 27 0 Australia/NZ
9 9
Hosted All Cars 17
6 Running Laps -19.229 0 1:42.763 1:35.055 7 27 10 Australia/NZ
10 10
Hosted All Cars 23
9 Running Laps -19.528 0 1:42.774 1:34.680 26 27 10 Australia/NZ
11 11
Hosted All Cars 444
10 Running Laps -22.701 0 1:42.891 1:35.083 6 27 11 Australia/NZ
12 12
Hosted All Cars 61
17 Running Laps -22.817 0 1:42.895 1:35.401 25 27 1 Australia/NZ
13 13
Hosted All Cars 947
15 Running Laps -23.755 0 1:42.930 1:35.243 14 27 3 Australia/NZ
14 14
Hosted All Cars 097
20 Running Laps -38.818 0 1:43.488 1:36.243 15 27 7 Australia/NZ
15 15
Hosted All Cars 027
16 Running Laps -46.149 0 1:43.759 1:35.768 23 27 4 Australia/NZ
16 16
Hosted All Cars 74
18 Running Laps -46.731 0 1:43.781 1:35.369 15 27 2 Australia/NZ
17 17
Hosted All Cars 73
22 Running Laps -55.644 0 1:44.111 1:37.225 24 27 6 Australia/NZ
18 18
Hosted All Cars 39
19 Running Laps -1:39.639 0 1:45.740 1:36.124 21 27 14 Australia/NZ
19 19
Hosted All Cars 7
21 Running Laps -1 L 0 1:48.703 1:36.892 19 26 8 Australia/NZ
20 20
Hosted All Cars 85
12 Running Laps -2 L 0 1:52.065 1:35.518 17 25 4 Australia/NZ
21 21
Hosted All Cars 100
8 Disconnected Laps -3 L 0 1:44.245 1:35.158 16 24 1 Australia/NZ
22 22
Hosted All Cars 98
5 Running Laps -15 L 0 2:01.438 1:35.351 8 12 8 Australia/NZ

2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship Points Standings

Pos Chg Driver Starts Prov Races

Counted

 Wins T-

5

 T-

10

 Tot

Pts

 Bns

Pts

 Pen

Pts

 Laps Incs Beh

Lead

 Beh

Next

 Corners Inc/

Cnr

 Inc/

Lap

 Inc/

Race

 KM Poles Team
1 Mathew Dench 7 0 7 1 7 7 316 3 0 190 51 2,779 0.018 0.268 7.29 899.68 0  
2 Lachlan Caple 7 0 7 1 6 7 263 5 0 190 55 -53 -53 2,779 0.020 0.289 7.86 899.68 1  
3 Damon Woods 6 0 6 3 3 5 220 7 0 163 15 -96 -43 2,320 0.006 0.092 2.50 767.15 3  
4 +2 Rob Carmichael 6 0 6 1 1 3 166 6 0 168 26 -150 -54 2,471 0.011 0.155 4.33 756.35 0  
5 +3 Sebastian Flock 6 0 6 0 2 3 159 6 0 163 31 -157 -7 2,320 0.013 0.190 5.17 767.15 0  
6 -2 Luke Mitchinson 6 0 6 0 2 2 150 3 0 163 41 -166 -9 2,428 0.017 0.252 6.83 781.92 0  
7 +4 Aaron Kuper2 6 0 6 0 1 4 150 0 0 159 40 -166 2,407 0.017 0.252 6.67 761.88 0  
8 -3 Dylan O’Shea 5 0 5 0 3 3 143 1 0 114 51 -173 -7 1,769 0.029 0.447 10.20 554.82 1  
9 +6 Zach Rattray-White 6 0 6 0 0 3 129 3 0 169 65 -187 -14 2,296 0.028 0.385 10.83 764.49 0  
10 +4 Rob Boaden 6 0 6 0 0 2 125 0 0 159 61 -191 -4 2,407 0.025 0.384 10.17 761.88 0  
11 -4 Ross Rizzo 4 0 4 1 1 3 122 4 0 106 20 -194 -3 1,399 0.014 0.189 5.00 434.70 1  
12 +1 Marlon J McMullen 7 0 7 0 0 1 122 0 0 187 35 -194 2,730 0.013 0.187 5.00 884.52 0  
13 -1 Adam Willison 5 0 5 0 1 3 120 3 0 117 48 -196 -2 1,620 0.030 0.410 9.60 584.27 0  
14 -5 Simon Mezzomo 6 0 6 0 0 2 116 0 0 163 67 -200 -4 2,428 0.028 0.411 11.17 781.92 0  
15 -5 Christopher Ireland 5 0 5 0 1 3 110 0 0 138 58 -206 -6 2,103 0.028 0.420 11.60 663.63 0  
16 +8 Thomas Hinss 4 0 4 0 1 2 93 0 0 111 29 -223 -17 1,465 0.020 0.261 7.25 494.17 0  
17 +6 Steven Bartholomew 7 0 7 0 0 0 80 3 0 189 48 -236 -13 2,766 0.017 0.254 6.86 896.57 0  
18 -2 Simon J Nicholson 2 0 2 0 2 2 79 1 0 46 16 -237 -1 808 0.020 0.348 8.00 253.47 1  
19 -2 Riley Bilson 5 0 5 0 0 1 77 0 0 113 79 -239 -2 1,778 0.044 0.699 15.80 605.61 0  
19 -2 Kenny Conomos 3 0 3 0 0 1 77 3 0 74 8 -239 1,163 0.007 0.108 2.67 416.30 0  
21 -2 Matt Bayley 4 0 4 0 0 0 72 0 0 104 51 -244 -5 1,639 0.031 0.490 12.75 523.80 0  
22 -2 Daniel Yeaman 2 0 2 0 1 2 70 0 0 52 27 -246 -2 784 0.034 0.519 13.50 250.82 0  
23 +1 Jason Bence 5 0 5 0 0 1 69 0 0 138 43 -247 -1 1,893 0.023 0.312 8.60 623.81 0  
24 -3 Robbie Bradbury 5 0 5 0 0 1 68 9 0 141 22 -248 -1 1,928 0.011 0.156 4.40 641.83 0  
25 +6 Sebastian Varndell 5 0 5 0 0 0 66 0 0 118 72 -250 -2 1,834 0.039 0.610 14.40 583.77 0  
26 -4 Jarryd Knight 4 0 4 0 1 1 63 3 0 109 14 -253 -3 1,607 0.009 0.128 3.50 518.15 0  
27 -1 Andrew Gilliam 2 0 2 0 1 1 56 4 0 48 15 -260 -7 942 0.016 0.313 7.50 267.71 0  
28 -1 Tao C.K. Soerono 3 0 3 0 0 0 55 0 0 59 34 -261 -1 1,063 0.032 0.576 11.33 357.04 0  
29 +5 Jamie McKnight 4 0 4 0 0 0 54 0 0 110 15 -262 -1 1,507 0.010 0.136 3.75 506.37 0  
30 -2 Andre F. Yousiff 3 0 3 0 0 1 51 0 0 70 52 -265 -3 1,019 0.051 0.743 17.33 369.20 0  
31 -2 Aaron M Borg 2 0 2 0 0 1 49 0 0 59 21 -267 -2 789 0.027 0.356 10.50 258.13 0  
32 -2 Mitchell McLeod 2 0 2 0 0 0 44 0 0 52 13 -272 -5 855 0.015 0.250 6.50 272.98 0  
33 +12 Chris Barns 3 0 3 0 0 0 41 0 0 89 11 -275 -3 1,157 0.010 0.124 3.67 350.85 0  
34 +9 Andrew Dishot 4 0 4 0 0 0 39 0 0 114 41 -277 -2 1,586 0.026 0.360 10.25 474.11 0  
35 -3 Fitzroy Beaumont 4 0 4 0 0 0 38 0 0 117 17 -278 -1 1,620 0.010 0.145 4.25 528.45 0  
36 -3 Tom Freer 1 0 1 0 1 1 36 0 0 27 18 -280 -2 459 0.039 0.667 18.00 132.53 0  
37 -3 Jackson Austin2 3 0 3 0 0 0 36 0 0 93 13 -280 1,178 0.011 0.140 4.33 370.89 0  
37 +14 Amar Sharma 4 0 4 0 0 0 36 0 0 109 58 -280 1,495 0.039 0.532 14.50 501.92 0  
39 -3 Seth I Brown 4 0 4 0 0 0 33 0 0 90 34 -283 -3 1,362 0.025 0.378 8.50 475.96 0  
39 +17 Shane Nouwens 4 0 4 0 0 0 33 0 0 113 42 -283 1,573 0.027 0.372 10.50 472.26 0  
41 -4 Alistair Bailes 4 0 4 0 0 0 32 0 0 100 21 -284 -1 1,377 0.015 0.210 5.25 421.81 0  
42 -4 Ben Dowel 1 0 1 0 0 1 30 0 0 37 6 -286 -2 481 0.012 0.162 6.00 114.80 0  
43 -4 Ben Faulkner4 1 0 1 0 0 1 28 0 0 22 15 -288 -2 308 0.049 0.682 15.00 143.32 0  
43 -4 Wayne G Hewitt 4 0 4 0 0 0 28 0 0 95 18 -288 1,276 0.014 0.189 4.50 428.11 0  
45 -4 Atsushi Osafune 3 0 3 0 0 0 27 3 0 65 14 -289 -1 867 0.016 0.215 4.67 286.51 0  
46 -4 Brenton Jewell 1 0 1 0 0 0 26 0 0 21 10 -290 -1 483 0.021 0.476 10.00 135.18 0  
46 Jordan Pagett 1 0 1 0 0 1 26 0 0 27 10 -290 351 0.028 0.370 10.00 117.76 0  
48 -5 Chiu Kang 3 0 3 0 0 0 25 0 0 79 27 -291 -1 1,127 0.024 0.342 9.00 409.20 0  
49 -4 Jesse Butler 2 0 2 0 0 0 24 0 0 39 13 -292 -1 699 0.019 0.333 6.50 252.76 0  
49 -4 Daniel Vellacott 3 0 3 0 0 0 24 0 0 88 36 -292 1,248 0.029 0.409 12.00 360.71 0  
51 -3 Brodie Shepherd 2 0 2 0 0 0 23 0 0 68 8 -293 -1 853 0.009 0.118 4.00 252.60 0

 

