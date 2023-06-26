Hollywood stars buy into Alpine

A trio of Hollywood stars have bought a stake in the Alpine Formula 1 team.

Alpine has released a 24 percent equity, helping to raise €200million (AU$326m) to support its growth strategy and sporting ambitions in F1. The deal values Alpine Racing at US$900m (AU$1,347m).

The stake has been sold to a consortium comprising Otro Capital, Red Bird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, now known collectively as ‘The Investor Group’.

Otro Capital is an operator-founded private investment firm focused on sports, media, gaming, and entertainment, targeting under-monetised assets, and works in partnership with private investment firm Red Bird Capital.

Maximum Effort Investments is a fund run by Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, who has been joined by co-investors and fellow Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Michael B Jordan.

Reynolds and McElhenney are also co-owners of British football club Wrexham, with the duo playing a major role in helping it return to the Football League after a 15-year absence in May.

Via a statement, Alpine claims the consortium’s collective expertise and track record in the sports industry, including media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing, and merchandising strategies will “unlock incremental value creation and new growth levers”.

The Investor Group has a strong track record of company-building, with its portfolio including the Dallas Cowboys, Fenway Sports Group, the NFL, Toulouse FC and Wrexham AFC.

Alpine says it “will also benefit from the Investor Group’s expertise in data and technology, key enablers of marketing and commercial performance”.

Alec Scheiner, co-founder and partner of Otro Capital, will join Alpine Racing Ltd’s board of directors.

Alpine Racing SAS, which manufactures F1 engines in Viry-Châtillon, France, is not part of the transaction and will remain entirely owned by Renault Group.

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo said: “Formula 1 and Alpine are strategic assets for Renault Group. Over the past two years, we have re-ignited Alpine, capitalising on its iconic A110 sports coupé, boosting it by entering Formula 1, where it aims to become a championship contender.

“This partnership will accelerate Alpine F1 development by diversifying revenue drivers and increasing brand value.”

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi added: “This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels.

“First, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with a strong track record in the sports industry, will bring their recognised expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sporting performance over the long term.

“Second, the incremental revenue generated will in turn be reinvested in the team, in order to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aimed at catching up with the top teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”

James Toney, co-founder of Maximum Effort Investments alongside Reynolds, claims “there is tremendous untapped potential in Alpine Racing”.

He added: “We are eager to help shine a light on this incredible team. We’re thankful to our partners at Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners and look forward to diving in with them, as well as our co-investors Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney.”

Scheiner said Otro Capital believes “in the management of the company, the value of the brand as well as the long-term trajectory of the sport.

“We believe that, along with our partners RedBird and Maximum Effort Investments, we can add value to Alpine’s business operations and brand building, especially in North America.”