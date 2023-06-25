Williams boss explains extent of F1 investment deficit

Williams team boss James Vowles has offered an unusually detailed insight into the extent of the challenges his team is facing.

Vowles was hired by the world championship-winning operation with a view to leading a return to winning ways.

He arrived at the team shortly before pre-season testing kicked off in February and has since been able to take stock of where the operation is at.

Having joined form Mercedes, Vowles comes from an industry leader, offering him clear insights into where his new team is lacking.

That has prompted him to suggest that performance in the short term is a secondary concern as he instead looks to address issues that will benefit the team in the longer term.

“Many years ago, unfortunately for Williams, it did have a lack of money, which is what’s led to this,” he began.

“In fact, I’d probably say 15-20 years of underinvestment is why we are where we are today.

“But I’m in a fortunate position that my predecessor weren’t where we have invested, we have significant investment behind us.

“There is a strong desire to have Williams return back to a competitive position, but to do that requires the investment.

“So the money’s available and ready.”

Vowles task is to identify the key areas where that spend is required, while at the same time ensuring his team stays within the budget cap set out by the sport’s financial regulations.

It makes for a difficult task with some fundamental and expensive items missing that now need to be budgeted for within a capital expenditure cap.

“The cost cap itself is split into two things, there’s an operational cost cap, which is about USD 145 million, which everyone knows and talks about,” he explained.

“More hidden than that there was a CapEx or capital expenditure version of the cost cap.

“That’s around, about it’s a bit complicated, but 36 million spread across four years, but if you like every year you can spend six or seven of that if you just do it fairly equally.

“That’s good in as much as it’s restricted down spending but in many regards, where we are today, that money is disappearing on what I think is basic infrastructure.”

However, while most team bosses would stop there, Vowles continued to offer unusually specific insight into the operation of the team.

“This is being very transparent about it; when a designer releases a part, it sort of goes into a black hole,” he explained.

“Then there’s emails going backwards and forwards between production to try and find out where their part is, how it’s being upgraded, how big it is, how long it will take.

“Normally that will go into a digital system that can be tracked so you understand actually what does the car get made up [of].

“Bear in mind there’s 17,000 components –

“By the time you have designers doing this 17,000 times you get lost. So you have inefficiencies.

“That software to fix that isn’t, unfortunately, £100, but that’s millions – and even up to tens of millions if you get it right.

“So capex, for me at the moment, my expenditure was more spent on trying to get some infrastructure in place, or at least know how long it takes to design apart.”

It’s just one example of the issues Williams needs investment ino if it is to return to the front of the grid.

The problem is faces is the capex limit, and the head start its rivals have.

“If you actually go and look at Companies House, you can sort of see that the numbers we’re talking about here is hundreds of millions, not 10 million, or 20 million, but hundreds of millions to catch up with the level of investment from where Williams is today to perhaps the most extreme expenditures you see in the sport,” Vowles added.

“That’s a that’s a big deficit.

“What we’re looking for at the moment is the ability to have sporting equity, the ability to have infrastructure that matches our peers, such that we’re not fighting with one hand behind my back.”