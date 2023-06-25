> Features > Live Streams
LIVE: Formula Drift Top 16 – New Jersey
Sunday 25th June, 2023 - 8:30am
Tune into the Top 16 action from Round 4 of the 2023 Formula Drift season at Englishtown Raceway Park, New Jersey.
Top Top 16 match-ups consist of:
- Kenshiro Gushi vs. Aurimas Bakchis
- Kazuya Taguchi vs. Simen Olsen
- Matt Field vs. Jhonnattan Castro
- Chris Forsberg vs. Rome Charpentier
- Ryan Tuerck vs. Branden Sorensen
- James Deane vs. Travis Reeder
- Dylan Hughes vs. Joao Barion
- Chelsea DeNofa vs Adam LZ
The Top 16 will be reduced to eight, then four, before the top-two drivers face off in the Final Battle for Round 4 honours.
