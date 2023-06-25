> Features > Live Streams

LIVE: Formula Drift Top 16 – New Jersey

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 25th June, 2023 - 8:30am

< Back

Tune into the Top 16 action from Round 4 of the 2023 Formula Drift season at Englishtown Raceway Park, New Jersey.

Top Top 16 match-ups consist of:

  • Kenshiro Gushi vs. Aurimas Bakchis
  • Kazuya Taguchi vs. Simen Olsen
  • Matt Field vs. Jhonnattan Castro
  • Chris Forsberg vs. Rome Charpentier
  • Ryan Tuerck vs. Branden Sorensen
  • James Deane vs. Travis Reeder
  • Dylan Hughes vs. Joao Barion
  • Chelsea DeNofa vs Adam LZ

The Top 16 will be reduced to eight, then four, before the top-two drivers face off in the Final Battle for Round 4 honours.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]