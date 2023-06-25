LIVE: Formula Drift Top 16 – New Jersey

Tune into the Top 16 action from Round 4 of the 2023 Formula Drift season at Englishtown Raceway Park, New Jersey.

Top Top 16 match-ups consist of:

Kenshiro Gushi vs. Aurimas Bakchis

Kazuya Taguchi vs. Simen Olsen

Matt Field vs. Jhonnattan Castro

Chris Forsberg vs. Rome Charpentier

Ryan Tuerck vs. Branden Sorensen

James Deane vs. Travis Reeder

Dylan Hughes vs. Joao Barion

Chelsea DeNofa vs Adam LZ

The Top 16 will be reduced to eight, then four, before the top-two drivers face off in the Final Battle for Round 4 honours.