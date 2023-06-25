> Features > Live Streams

LIVE: Formula Drift Top 32 – New Jersey

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 25th June, 2023 - 4:00am

< Back

Tune into the Top 32 action from Round 4 of the 2023 Formula Drift season at Englishtown Raceway Park, New Jersey.

The Top 32 match-ups are as follows:

  • Fredric Aasbo vs. Kenshiro Gushi
  • Aurimas Bakchis vs. Diego Higa
  • Kazuya Taguchi vs Dean Kearney
  • Taylor Hull vs. Simen Olsen
  • Matt Field vs. Robert Thorne
  • Jhonnattan Castro vs. Jeff Jones
  • Chris Forsberg vs. Ola Jaeger
  • Rome Charpentier vs. Alex Holovnia
  • Ryan Tuerck vs. Kyle Mohan
  • Branden Sorensen vs. Ryan Litteral
  • James Deane vs. Nick Noback
  • Travis Reeder vs. Alec Robbins
  • Dylan Hughes vs. Trenton Beechum
  • Joao Barion vs. Jonathan Hurst
  • Dan Stuke vs. Chelsea DeNofa
  • Afam LZ vs. Mike Power

The Top 32 session will see the field reduced to the Top 16 competitors.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]