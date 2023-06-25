> Features > Live Streams
LIVE: Formula Drift Top 32 – New Jersey
Sunday 25th June, 2023 - 4:00am
Tune into the Top 32 action from Round 4 of the 2023 Formula Drift season at Englishtown Raceway Park, New Jersey.
The Top 32 match-ups are as follows:
- Fredric Aasbo vs. Kenshiro Gushi
- Aurimas Bakchis vs. Diego Higa
- Kazuya Taguchi vs Dean Kearney
- Taylor Hull vs. Simen Olsen
- Matt Field vs. Robert Thorne
- Jhonnattan Castro vs. Jeff Jones
- Chris Forsberg vs. Ola Jaeger
- Rome Charpentier vs. Alex Holovnia
- Ryan Tuerck vs. Kyle Mohan
- Branden Sorensen vs. Ryan Litteral
- James Deane vs. Nick Noback
- Travis Reeder vs. Alec Robbins
- Dylan Hughes vs. Trenton Beechum
- Joao Barion vs. Jonathan Hurst
- Dan Stuke vs. Chelsea DeNofa
- Afam LZ vs. Mike Power
The Top 32 session will see the field reduced to the Top 16 competitors.
