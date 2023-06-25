LIVE: Formula Drift Top 32 – New Jersey

Tune into the Top 32 action from Round 4 of the 2023 Formula Drift season at Englishtown Raceway Park, New Jersey.

The Top 32 match-ups are as follows:

Fredric Aasbo vs. Kenshiro Gushi

Aurimas Bakchis vs. Diego Higa

Kazuya Taguchi vs Dean Kearney

Taylor Hull vs. Simen Olsen

Matt Field vs. Robert Thorne

Jhonnattan Castro vs. Jeff Jones

Chris Forsberg vs. Ola Jaeger

Rome Charpentier vs. Alex Holovnia

Ryan Tuerck vs. Kyle Mohan

Branden Sorensen vs. Ryan Litteral

James Deane vs. Nick Noback

Travis Reeder vs. Alec Robbins

Dylan Hughes vs. Trenton Beechum

Joao Barion vs. Jonathan Hurst

Dan Stuke vs. Chelsea DeNofa

Afam LZ vs. Mike Power

The Top 32 session will see the field reduced to the Top 16 competitors.