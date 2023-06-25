Bezzecchi clean sweep not a given

Assen MotoGP Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi is taking nothing for granted as he bids to complete a clean sweep in Sunday’s main race at Round 8 of the championship.

The Italian topped practice and qualifying on the VR46 Ducati before clinching his maiden Sprint race success, crossing the line 1.3s clear of championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Bezzecchi, though, is mindful that Sunday’s main race at the iconic circuit will be a different proposition, with tyre management set to play a big part in the longer-format race.

There have been six different Assen MotoGP winners in six years and while Bezzecchi holds strong claims of becoming the seventh, the 24-year-old is remaining grounded as he bids for a third career premier class triumph.

“It’s difficult when you make so good [in practice and qualifying] and then people expect that you win so easily, but to be honest it was everything except easy,” said Bezzecchi.

“Pecco was very fast but also Brad [Binder], and in the beginning to try to resist on the first corner I made a mistake and Brad also passed me.

“But I kept myself calm, I tried to come back as quickly as I could to not let Pecco get away, and fortunately I had the pace to recover and pass him.

“Then I tried to gain some metres and fortunately I was able to make it,” he added.

“I’m very happy because normally the Sprint, except from Argentina and Mugello, I always miss something, so to be fast is important for me.

“I enjoyed a lot, so I’m very happy and I hope the fans enjoyed – this place is really fantastic for me.”

Bezzecchi, third in the championship and 31 points behind Bagnaia, says he still has room for improvement in Sunday’s race.

“Everywhere I think I can improve a little bit because to be honest in the qualifying lap time, but also in the pace when I checked the data with Pecco, he is a little bit better in sectors two and three,” he said.

“So I have to study him a little bit to try to improve, to make a little bit better and more smooth, but overall I can’t complain for two days.

“I hope [he can win], but the big GP is another story – first of all for the tyre management because I didn’t manage at all, I really pushed a lot, so tomorrow will be different.

“I really hope I can be consistent as I did today but with the medium tyre it is a bit different as I said, so I will try to fix the degradation and also try to be competitive tomorrow.”

The Motul TT Assen starts at 14:00 local time/22:00 AEST.