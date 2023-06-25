Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton race with respect

Fernando Alonso has said Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen show a level of respect that is not always present when racing wheel-to-wheel in Formula 1.

The two-time world champion has scored six top-three results from the opening eight races of 2023.

He was second in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, passing Hamilton on track in a race won by Verstappen.

Between the trio, it made for a podium with 11 words championships; seven for Hamilton and two apiece for Alonso and Verstappen.

“This is good, it’s great. I really enjoy these battles and these podiums – I think it happened in Australia and now here,” Alonso said.

“There is a lot of respect, a lot of talent when you fight against Max, Lewis; you know that you cannot make a mistake because they will take advantage of that, and they will not make a mistake.

“It’s a very intense battle, very fair and respectful, even the overtaking possibility that we had on the DRS for me when I passed Lewis, you know that you can trust what he is doing.

“He will defend hard but within the limits. Same at the start.

“I guess when you start in the first two rows with these guys there is a sense of awareness and respect that is not sometimes [there] in other parts.”

Alonso and Hamilton circulated together for much of the Canadian Grand Prix, the latter getting the jump at the start to hold second through the race’s opening stint.

The Aston Martin driver then chased down and passed him on Lap 22, holding the spot until the finish despite nursing a suspect fuel issue in his car.

Alonso now sits third in the drivers’ championship, nine points behind Sergio Perez in second, with Hamilton fourth just 15 points in arrears.

Max Verstappen heads the standings with a commanding 69-point advantage, while Red Bull holds a similarly strong position atop the constructors’ championship.

However, it is Mercedes that lies second (167 points) in that competition courtesy of the combined efforts of Hamilton and George Russell, to Aston Martin’s tally of 154.