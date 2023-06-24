LIVE: Formula Drift Prospec Top 32 – New Jersey

Tune into Top 32 action from Round 2 of the 2023 Formula Drift Prospec season at Englishtown Raceway Park, New Jersey.

Top 32 action follows Round 1 of the Prospec season in Atlanta, where Rudy Hansen claimed victory.

Final contender Ben Hobson finished second, while Alex Jagger was third.

The Top 32 will see the field reduced to the Top 16 competitors.