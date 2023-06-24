LIVE: Formula Drift Prospec Top 16 – New Jersey

Tune into the Top 16 action from Round 2 of the 2023 Formula Drift Prospec season at Englishtown Raceway Park, New Jersey.

The Top 16 match-ups include:

Ben Hobson vs. Alex Jagger

Blake Olsen vs. Andy Hateley

Derek Madison vs. Cole Richards

Nate Chen vs. Jack Davis

Jayden Martorana vs. Faruk Kugay

Rudy Hansen vs. Zach Farrar

Dmitriy Brutskiy vs. Joshua Love

Cody Buchanan vs. Erick Medici

The Top 16 will be reduced to eight, then four, before the top-two drivers face off in the Final Battle for Round 2 honours.