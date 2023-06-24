> Features > Live Streams
LIVE: Formula Drift Prospec Top 16 – New Jersey
Saturday 24th June, 2023 - 8:30am
Tune into the Top 16 action from Round 2 of the 2023 Formula Drift Prospec season at Englishtown Raceway Park, New Jersey.
The Top 16 match-ups include:
- Ben Hobson vs. Alex Jagger
- Blake Olsen vs. Andy Hateley
- Derek Madison vs. Cole Richards
- Nate Chen vs. Jack Davis
- Jayden Martorana vs. Faruk Kugay
- Rudy Hansen vs. Zach Farrar
- Dmitriy Brutskiy vs. Joshua Love
- Cody Buchanan vs. Erick Medici
The Top 16 will be reduced to eight, then four, before the top-two drivers face off in the Final Battle for Round 2 honours.
