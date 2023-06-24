> Features > Live Streams

LIVE: Formula Drift Prospec Top 16 – New Jersey

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 24th June, 2023 - 8:30am

< Back

Tune into the Top 16 action from Round 2 of the 2023 Formula Drift Prospec season at Englishtown Raceway Park, New Jersey.

The Top 16 match-ups include:

  • Ben Hobson vs. Alex Jagger
  • Blake Olsen vs. Andy Hateley
  • Derek Madison vs. Cole Richards
  • Nate Chen vs. Jack Davis
  • Jayden Martorana vs. Faruk Kugay
  • Rudy Hansen vs. Zach Farrar
  • Dmitriy Brutskiy vs. Joshua Love
  • Cody Buchanan vs. Erick Medici

The Top 16 will be reduced to eight, then four, before the top-two drivers face off in the Final Battle for Round 2 honours.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]