Gracie Supercars return ‘dead in the water’

Former Supercars driver Renee Gracie has abandoned her aspirations to return to Supercars, and in particular a Bathurst 1000 seat.

The 28-year-old has made a return to motorsport in 2023, racing an OnlyFans backed Audi R8 GT3 in the Trophy Class of the GT World Challenge Australia championship – where she currently leads the GT Trophy class – and also made her GT4 category debut last weekend in a Ginetta G55.

A Stan documentary announced earlier in 2023 suggested that the former Supercars driver was on a path to Mount Panorama, but she has since told Speedcafe that she has crossed a return to Bathurst off her motorsport comeback list.

“I think Supercars is dead in the water for me, unfortunately,” Gracie told Speedcafe.

“I think it’s quite obviously I’m not liked and I think it’s just too hard too painful and to be honest, I don’t want to go somewhere where I’m not liked and not wanted.”

“I’m loving the GTs. I feel the love I feel the support from everyone there and I think that’s where I’m sticking, and I’ll put all my time and energy and bring my sponsors and spend my money where I’m wanted.

Gracie last raced a Supercar at Mount Panorama in 2016, where she and co-driver Simona De Silvestro posted a 14th-place result in a Harvey Norman-backed Kelly Racing Nissan Altima.

De Silvestro, who competed full-time for three years in the category until the end of the 2019 season, made an appearance at the recent Supercars round at Hidden Valley, the now factory Porsche Formula E reserve driver having been in Jakarta, Indonesia, for the electric open-wheeler series.

De Silvestro made it clear during a broadcast interview from the Darwin event that she is pursuing a drive at Bathurst in a Gen3 Supercar, in addition to her IndyCar ambitions.

Gracie, meanwhile, will next compete in the Audi R8 GT3 as part of the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint at Sydney Motorsport Park on July 28-30.