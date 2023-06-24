Ford building into Red Bull F1 partnership

Ford is continuing to build into its partnership with Red Bull ahead of its Formula 1 return in 2026.

The American auto giant announced in February that it would join the world championship-winning team in developing a power unit for the sport’s next generation of engine rules.

While a commercial deal in its simplest form, the relationship will extend to the exchange and collaboration when it comes to engineering and technology.

That has seen Ford quietly supplement its team in Detroit and will have staff based at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes campus.

“The partnership with as Red Bull for powertrains, it’s been fantastic,” said Mark Rushbrook, Ford’s global director of motorsport when asked by Speedcafe.

“We had some initial ideas of where we would have tech transfer and the opportunity to contribute to that programme which was already, I think, a good list.

“Not necessarily every day, but every discussion and every visit, we identify more and more areas of opportunity.

“So we’re really happy with it. It’s progressing very well.

“2026, while to many it may seem like it’s a long way away, for that programme it’s not very far away and still clearly a lot of work to do.

“But they’re great partners,” he added.

“We love, from the very first discussion with them to signing the agreement, to what we have today.

“It’s an all-in effort; they want to win, we want to win, and all resources are on deck for that.”

Ford is not alone in being tempted into F1 under the new regulations for 2026, with Audi set to join the fray in a full works capacity.

The German brand is progressively increasing its ownership stake of Sauber, which currently competes under the Alfa Romeo moniker.

Red Bull’s existing engine partner, Honda, has also been encouraged to remain in the sport, though it will switch its supply to Aston Martin.