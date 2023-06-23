Ex-T8 engineer Mayer joins PremiAir to chase the ‘big dogs’

Accomplished race engineer Romy Mayer has joined PremiAir Racing in a strengthening of its engineering capabilities across it two Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro entries.

Mayer engineered the Supercheap Auto entry of Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser in 2022, which posted the highest placing for a Wildcard entry in the Great Race to date by finishing eighth.

Mayer made a name for herself with the renowned HWA team in DTM and GT3 categories in Europe, as well as GT World Challenge Asia after joining Triple Eight in 2015.

Under the now Grove Racing Team Principal David Cauchi, Mayer was the Data and Performance Engineer for Jamie Whincup across four seasons, which included two Supercars titles (2015 and 2017).

She then worked on the Triple Eight Super2 entry of Kurt Kostecki – cousin of current Supercars championship leader and Erebus Motorsport driver, Brodie – as well as Triple Eight’s GT3 campaigns in Asia.

“I am super excited to be back in the Supercar paddock with Nulon Racing,” Mayer said.

“They have made some big gains this season already, and I am looking forward to chasing the big dogs and hunting some podiums and even a race win with my new team.”

Mayer is also an FIA Girls on Track ambassador, and in 2020 founded the Gold Coast chapter of Future Females, a community-based group that brings entrepreneurial women together. As a volunteer, Mayer also presents at schools and universities.

“Encouraging women and girls to pursue careers in STEM and motorsport is a real passion of mine, and I look forward to continuing my work in this area while being a part of the Nulon Racing team,” Mayer said.

Mayer’s Triple Eight background will be of even greater benefit to PremiAir, which has a technical alliance with the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro homologation team, unlike Team 18 who parted ways with the Banyo-based outfit ahead of the 2023 season.

At last weekend’s Darwin round, PremiAir showed genuine pace around the Hidden Valley circuit, with both drivers posting top 10 finishes in a mixed weekend, with James Golding’s sixth place from sixth on the grid in Race 14 a highlight.

The next Supercars event is the NTI Townsville 500 on July 7-9.