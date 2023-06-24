Newey ‘on a countdown’ to F1 career end

Legendary Red Bull designer Adrian Newey says his career in F1 is on a “countdown” although could not confirm when he will finally lay down his pencil.

At the Canadian Grand Prix, on a day when Red Bull celebrated its 100th race victory and Max Verstappen his 41st to equal the haul of three-time champion Ayrton Senna, for Newey, it was 200th.

Prior to joining Red Bull in 2006, the 64-year-old was an instrumental figure at Williams and McLaren, winning 59 races with the former and 41 with the latter, along with numerous titles.

In chalking up 200 grand prix victories at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Newey joined race-winner Verstappen on the podium to collect the trophy for the winning constructor.

“Really special,” described Newey on Sky Sports F1 when asked as to how it felt to oversee 200 race victories.

With a smile, he added: “This (Canada) would have been my first in 1991 but then Nigel (Mansell) was doing that (waves his hand) and forgot to change down (the gears).”

That was with reference to the fact Mansell was already celebrating victory on the final lap when he apparently forgot to change gear into the hairpin. Williams said the car sustained an electrical failure.

Newey had to wait until a few races later to celebrate his maiden win with Riccardo Patrese in Mexico, which he has included as being amongst the most special of his career.

“They’re obviously all special,” he said. “I think the ones that stand out, the first one, which is to say Mexico.

“And then the ones where the championships have gone down to the wire, so Abu Dhabi with Sebastian (Vettel) against Fernando (Alonso, in 2010), and then, obviously, Max against Lewis (Hamilton, in 2021).”

When his storied career will come to an end remains to be seen, but he concedes the clock is ticking.

“It’s really been an amazing journey,” reflected Newey. “My dream, always from a kid, was to be an engineer in motor racing.

“So when I got my first job in motor racing, and my first salary, that was really like the big moment. Everything else has been a bonus.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be doing what I’ve always wanted to do. I enjoy the job. Loved it.

“Of course, my career can’t go on forever. As long as the team wants me and I keep enjoying it, I’ll keep going.

“But realistically, it’s on a countdown. Exactly when that day is, I don’t know.”