RESULTS: Does Supercars need to take action on parity?

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked you if Supercars needs to take action on parity?

The Betr Darwin Triple Crown saw a continuation of the dominance by Chevrolet Camaro teams, prompting urgent calls from the Ford camp for change.

Since then, Supercars has confirmed that a parity review has been triggered as a result of what transpired at Hidden Valley Raceway.

Our Pirtek Poll results suggest that our readers would largely agree with the action since taken by Supercars.

What do you think of the result? Share your views in the comments section below.