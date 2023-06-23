McLaughlin supports Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle

Three-time Supercars champion and now IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin has thrown his weight behind the Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle.

Now in it’s third year, the raffle offers possibly the greatest fan prize in world motorsports with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

The winner and a friend will be hosted at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 and be treated to every possible “money can’t buy” experience that the event and Mt Panorama have to offer – including waving the green flag to start the 60th race!

A limited number of tickets are being offered at just AUD $20 each and fans can buy their tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize. com.

“There is no doubt that Bathurst is one of the greatest motorsport events in the world and the Peter Brock Trophy is one of my most prized possessions after winning at Mt Panorama in 2019,” said McLaughlin.

“This Bathurst prize raffle is seriously cool and I know the feedback from the two previous winners has been incredible – as it should be.

“If you look at all the elements of the raffle, each one of them could be a prize within themselves, let alone going to just one person – I wouldn’t mind winning it myself.

“It is great that my old Supercars team Shell V-Power Racing and Pirtek are two of the driving forces behind this initiative which really has picked up momentum in the last two years.

“I think it is cool that this is a raffle and not an auction item so almost every motorsport fan has a chance to win by grabbing a ticket.”

Pirtek CEO Stephen Dutton says the support of McLaughlin was an indication of how the motorsport community has gotten behind this annual fan-friendly initiative.

“Pirtek is proud to have had an association with Scott [McLaughlin] through Shell V-Power Racing and the Penske organisation in the US,” said Dutton.

“He has a great sense of community and his support of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize is further proof of that.

“We could have auctioned this prize and raised a large amount in one single hit, but as Scott mentioned, it was important to give every fan a chance of having the experience.

“Pirtek have picked up all the associated costs to ensure 100% of the proceeds go to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

First prize in the raffle also includes a return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, two nights’ accommodation, a three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage with the legendary Dick Johnson, access to the grid before the start of the race.

There’s also a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

On top of that, the winner and their chosen guest will present the winner’s cheque and trophy to the victors of the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge on national TV, receive an exclusive VIP ‘after hours’ tour of the National Motor Racing Museum, a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton.

Also included is a visit to Race Control with the Supercars Race Director, as well as a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

So they get a total understanding of the world’s most famous motorsport mountain, the winner and guest will also do a Course Car lap of the track in the official Supercars Safety Car, be personally escorted on a spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Brock Skyline and also get a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

All this will be coordinated by the winner’s personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at any 2024 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2024 Supercars event of choice.

The prize has been made possible through Pirtek, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

The winner will be announced on Friday 8 September 2023 at Pirtek’s Head Office, allowing a month for the winners to make their arrangements.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

Return trip for two to the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city

Two nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter’s flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Safety Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Present the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge winners’ trophy and cheque on Friday night

Visit to Pirtek Victory Lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mount Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mount Panorama

Access to the starting grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control with the Supercars Race Director

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two Pirtek merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2024 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2024 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.