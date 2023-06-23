McLaren demand level F1 playing field over ‘impossible choice’

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has called on F1 and the FIA to level the playing field with regard to an area of the sport he feels has left the teams with “an impossible choice”.

In an era of increasing sustainability and the pressure being placed upon all the teams to toe the line in this particular sphere, Brown feels what is being asked cannot be achieved when development and car performance are required in tandem.

Brown feels that “now is the time for bold decisions” and that “a genuine step change” is needed, otherwise “we risk losing important ground and stalling on our continued commitment to advancing sustainability as a strategic priority”.

McLaren recently unveiled its second sustainability report, with considerable progress made, whilst this week it was confirmed that all 10 F1 teams have now achieved the FIA’s Three-Star Environmental Accreditation, the highest level of environmental sustainability recognition from the sport’s governing body.

The anomaly is, however, that certain areas required to push the boundaries on sustainability fall within the cost cap, which at present runs at US$135 million per year.

Addressing the issue, Brown said: “Now is the time to level the playing field so teams can work towards achieving the same targets and no longer have to choose between investing in car performance and investing in sustainability. It’s an impossible choice.

“Our sport needs a clear regulatory framework with financial, technical and sporting regulations that better enable us all to innovate and invest in sustainability. And if we want to achieve a step change with the new set of 2026 regulations, then those decisions need to be made now.

“What could that look like in practice?

“Technical regulations could actively encourage the adoption of more sustainable materials and processes to enable us to achieve our goal of developing a fully circular F1 car.

“We could introduce clear sustainability criteria to cover core requirements for the race calendars across our series, the paddock and motorhomes.

“Promoters and competition organisers could be required to meet certain sustainability standards.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as training and team wellbeing initiatives could sit outside of the cost cap.

“Likewise, costs for intern and apprentice programmes could be excluded from the cost cap so we don’t limit our ability to provide pathways into motorsport and STEM careers to people from under-represented backgrounds.”

Brown is convinced there is huge potential in all the areas outlined, and that via a collaborative effort, the teams could actively play their growing part in sustainability, as well as continue to ensure F1 remains at the forefront of motorsport technology.

“We are excited about the opportunities this could offer to foster greater collaboration with other teams and galvanise team efforts and help us all deliver on our ambitions,” added Brown.

“From rights holders and regulators to teams, promoters, partners and fans, if we all find ways of coming together to work towards a common goal, I truly believe that we can tackle the challenges we face and futureproof the sport we all love.”