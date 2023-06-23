LIVE: Formula Drift Knockout Qualifying – New Jersey
Tune into Knockout Qualifying from Round 4 of the 2023 Formula Drift season at Englishtown Raceway Park, New Jersey.
The last round at Orlando Speed World, saw Chelsea DeNofa steer his Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5-FD to victory.
Heading into the round at Englishtown Raceway Park, Fredric Aasbo leads the standings ahead of DeNofa and Matt Field.
It is set to be a crucial round as drivers look to cement their positions in the title fight.
Knockout Qualifying will see the field reduced to the Top 32 competitors.
