Jett Johnson to demo NASCAR at Supercars Townsville 500

Jett Johnson will demonstrate a NASCAR at next month’s Round 5 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

Johnson will complete a number of parade laps around the Reid Park street circuit in a former Chase Elliot NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet SS.

“It’s a genuine NAPA NASCAR that raced in the States, and it’s all American – it’s loud, it looks good and it’s going to be very cool to race on track. I’m sure that all of the fans are going to love it,” Johnson said.

“I’m just hoping that I can put a show on for everyone.”

“I’ve driven this car on a few occasions and it is so much fun. It’s loud, it moves around and I’m super excited to do a couple of extra laps over and above what I’m doing in Super3.”

Johnson, who will also race his Super3 Nissan Altima at the Townsville Supercars round, drove the same NASCAR at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival earlier this year, where guests included Craig Lowndes and current Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver, Valtteri Bottas.

The Townsville round comes a week after Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen takes part in his first NASCAR race on the streets of Chicago, and after Erebus Motorsport drivers Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown undertook an exploratory mission to North America ahead of the Darwin Supercars round.

Johnson currently sits third in Super3 standings, behind Jobe Stewart and Cameron McLeod after two rounds of the 2023 Series.

“I’ve been to Townsville before and raced there, and I absolutely loved it – such a cool track, such a cool environment to be in at the track, and when it comes to racing it’s just so much fun,” said Johnson.

“I’m super excited to get back on the streets of Townsville and have a crack in the Supercar and in the NAPA NASCAR.”

Most recently, 18-year-old Johnson competed in a Ford Mustang at Hi Tec Oils Race Winton in the National Trans Am Series as part of the Shannons Speed Series.

The NTI Townsville 500 is Round 6 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship and takes place from July 7-9.