F1 boss downplays Australian GP night race chance

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has played down the prospect of the Australian GP becoming a night race, though stopped short of ruling it out entirely.

The prospect of an evening race in Melbourne has been floated a number of times in the past.

This year’s race began at 15:00 local time, which equated to 06:00 in London, as it had the year prior.

In 2019, the March 17 race started at 16:10, or 05:10 for those in the United Kingdom.

Logic runs that a later start time is therefore preferable to the sport’s heartland, with Europe an hour ahead of the UK.

Moving the event later would require the installation of lights in Albert Park, adding further cost to the event.

However, it’s a point Domenicali suggests is unnecessary.

“This year when we were there, there were a lot of people thinking it could be a possibility,” he said when speaking with 3AW.

“I think that in terms of TV, for the possibility to be seen in Europe, for example, that can help.

“But on the other hand I would say that to see that beautiful skyline of Melbourne and Albert Park at that time of the day is really very, very nice.”

Where once Formula 1 had a steadfast start time, regardless of its location, that has become increasingly fluid in recent years.

Singapore has always been a night race, such that teams remain on UK time for the most part, while others have had their start time moved to fit better in the sport’s primary fanbase.

In November, Las Vegas will host its inaugural race on Saturday night, starting at 22:00 local time.

While that works out to a 17:00 lights out on the east coast of Australia, it’s a 01:00 start for the UK audience.

It, therefore, stands to reason that moving to a night race to appease the television audience isn’t a huge motivator, and any change would have to satisfy other needs – both of F1 and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

F1 has enjoyed strong growth in recent years, with the United States a key driver to that surge in popularity.

As it stands, the 16:00 Melbourne start time works for an American audience which, if that was the market being targeted, would likely prefer the Albert Park event move earlier.

From his position overseeing the sport globally, Domenicali understands the needs of individual events and how that fits into the context of the sport more broadly.

“The growth can come only if we are able to capture the attention of the audience,” he said.

“If you are using the same language as them, if you are using the narratives.

“It has to be different from place to place, from sensibility to sensibility.

“The only way to make sure that we can grow is to not lose the attention … to understand where the fans are, making sure that we can create the right sport on the track, create great excitement during the event — and I have to say in that respect Melbourne is doing an incredible job.

“That’s the only way I can see us growing all around the world.

“We have the duty from one side to capture their attention and from the other side of course to make sure that we are loyal to our fans that have been following us since beginning of our era,” he added.

“So it is a great moment for all of us, it is true, and it is also great that we can share that all around the world, because we are growing from Australia, from Melbourne, to the US to Europe to the Far East.

“So that is great, and I am very grateful to everyone that is believing in us.”

Melbourne has a contract to host Formula 1 until 2037, with next year’s event expected to run slightly earlier than it has for the past two years to accommodate an expanded 24-event calendar.