DJR’s Ryan Story launches Worthy Causes Fund for Prostate Cancer

Ryan Story has launched the Worthy Causes Fund to benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

Story, former team principal and now non-executive Dick Johnson Racing chairman who led the team to multiple Supercars titles as well as its most recent Bathurst 1000 victory, has called on fans to support the fund.

Story, Dick Johnson and Ford Supercars engine supplier Rob Herrod are all ambassadors of the PCFA.

“Prostate cancer is the most diagnosed form of cancer in Australia, with 66 men and their families receiving the life-changing news every day,” Story said.

“Motorsport is a great platform to raise awareness. A simple PSA blood test can save lives, just as the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia’s ground-breaking research and advocacy does as well.

“Their support services are second to none.”

Multiple motorsport identities have been afflicted with prostate cancer, including John Bowe, Herrod and Neil Crompton, among many others.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia also highlights how prostate cancer is not restricted to older men, with the story of Journalist Will McDonald – now dubbed ‘Iron Will’ – shared on the site.

“Will McDonald’s is a phenomenal story. A well-known journo and father, he’s a fighter and an inspiration,” Story explains.

“Diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer at just 42 years old, he committed to his treatment, in no small way motivated to push through it to achieve his dream of completing an Ironman.

“Three years from his diagnosis, he did just that! It’s pretty incredible and an inspiration to anyone fighting cancer, something we all know doesn’t discriminate.

“Prostate cancer is hardly an old man’s disease, as Will’s journey demonstrates. But through research, like that funded by the PCFA, survival rates have lifted to 95 percent.

“I know that times are tough right now, but if you can, please make a tax-deductible donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Whatever you give, I’ll match it!”