Williams: ‘Blind’ Albon delivered ‘drive of champions’ in Canada

Williams team principal James Vowles feels Alex Albon delivered a “drive of champions” during the Canadian Grand Prix after being left “blind” throughout the entire race by a tyre sensor issue.

Albon scored Williams’ best result for almost two years by finishing seventh at Montréal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, keeping at bay Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Lando Norris in his McLaren over the closing laps, in an updated FW45.

The Thai-British driver’s performance is made all the more remarkable in that prior to the race an infrared sensor that delivers information on rear-tyre temperatures malfunctioned and was unable to be repaired in time.

After stopping on lap 12 under safety car conditions after George Russell smacked into a wall at Turn 9 in his Mercedes, Albon then drove for 58 laps on a set of hard tyres without any feedback on how the rear tyres were performing.

“You may have spotted on television we were taking bodywork off on Alex’s car just prior to the race,” said Vowles. ‘That’s never a comfortable position to be in.

“There was a problem, not one that would have affected reliability, but one that definitely did affect us on performance and data.

“We have sensors that are pointing towards the rear tyres that tell us what’s going on. They’re IR (infrared) sensors, so they’re non-contact, but they give us basically infrared on what the tyre temperature is on the rear axle.

“They’re very, very useful to be able to understand in the race what we’re doing with the tyres, and especially when you’re trying to do what we did, which is a very long stint.

“You want to see how those tyres are performing; are you falling out of the window, do you need to put more energy in?