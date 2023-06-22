What to watch on Stan Sport

Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and FIA World Rally Championship.

The 2022-23 Formula E season continues in the United States of America with the Portland E-Prix.

It marks the maiden visit by Formula E to the city and continues the trend of the all-electric category racing in the United States of America since the inaugural season in 2015.

The Portland E-Prix follows a double-header in Jakarta, where Pascal Wehrlein and Maximillian Gunther both picked up victories.

Heading into the outing, Wehrlein holds a one-point lead over Jake Dennis in the championship standings.

New Zealander Nick Cassidy is placed third following victories at Berlin and Monaco, with fellow Kiwi Mitch Evans fourth, after a third-place finish in the final race at Jakarta.

Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne is fifth, ahead of Antonio Felix da Costa in sixth, followed by Gunther, who is now seventh off the back of his third-place finish in Race 10 and victory in Race 11.

Sam Bird, Sebastien Buemi and Jake Hughes round out the top 10.

The FIA World Rally Championship returns to action this weekend for Round 7 at Safari Rally Kenya.

The African round follows Rally Italia Sardegna, where Thierry Neuville claimed victory to fire himself back into title contention.

The Belgian’s Hyundai team-mate Esepekka Lappi finished second, ahead of 2022 WRC title winner Kalle Rovanpera in third.

Rovanpera’s podium saw him maintain his position at the top of the point standings, ahead of Neuville, with 2019 WRC title winner Ott Tanak third.

In addition to Formula E and WRC, Stan Sport will also showcase MXGP from Indonesia and the Australian Motorcross Championship from Toowoomba.

Formula E at Portland

Saturday, June 24 10:00 AEST Free Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 10:00 AEST Sunday, June 25 03:25 AEST Free Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport from 03:25 AEST 05:30 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 05:30 AEST 09:30 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 09:30 AEST

World Rally Championship in Kenya

Thursday, June 22 21:00 AEST SSS1 Super Special Kasarani Live on Stan Sport from 21:00 AEST Saturday, June 24 16:00 AEST SS9 Elmenteita 2 Live on Stan Sport from 16:00 AEST 22:00 AEST SS12 Elmenteita 2 Live on Stan Sport from 22:00 AEST Sunday, June 25 16:00 AEST SS16 Hells Gate 1 Live on Stan Sport from 16:00 AEST 21:00 AEST SS19 Hells Gate 2 Wolf PS Live on Stan Sport from 21:00 AEST 20:00 AEST SS19 Sardegna 2 Live on Stan Sport from 20:00 AEST

MXGP at Indonesia

Sunday, June 25 14:00 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 14:00 AEST

Australian Motorcross Championship at Toowoomba