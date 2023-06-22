SVG facing ‘massive’ NASCAR challenge

Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen is taking on what he admits is “a massive, massive challenge” by making his NASCAR debut at the elite level in next week’s Chicago street race.

Van Gisbergen flies to the States on Thursday night to begin week-long preparations for his guest drive as Trackhouse Racing’s latest Project 91 international entry.

He will arrive in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday US eastern time for a seat fitting at the team’s headquarters, along with procedural matters including a mandatory NASCAR drug test.

He then joins Trackhouse Racing in Nashville, Tennessee for this weekend’s Ally 400 oval race, familiarising himself with the operation and sitting in on team debriefs.

Next week, SVG has a two-hour evaluation test at Charlotte Motor Speedway before heading to Chicago for the July 2 Grant Park 220, the first NASCAR Cup Series event on a city street course.

He is following previous Project 91 road course outings for former F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Van Gisbergen is excited and trepidatious ahead of making his NASCAR debut straight in at the top level.

“A bit of everything – excited, nervous and a bit of anticipation of what it’s going to be like,” he told Speedcafe before leaving for the States. “But it’s been something that’s been coming for a while and to finally get to get to do it and experience it is going to be awesome.”

Regarded as a street racing star, the triple Supercars champion is expected to acquit himself well on the Windy City course in the #91 Enhance Health-backed Chevrolet Camaro.

SVG has sought advice from 2003-04 Supercars titlist Marcos Ambrose, who excelled on road courses in his time in NASCAR.

Street racing is new to the Charlotte Speedway, levelling the playing field. But the versatile Gold Coast-based New Zealander isn’t assuming he’ll have an edge on the Cup Series regulars while having confidence Trackhouse will provide him with a strong car.

“There’s many ways to look at it,” van Gisbergen said. “But it’s so hard to know. I guess the best thing is I know I’m in a great team with good equipment. Trackhouse is always good on the road courses, but the thing is, it’s not like NASCAR even five years ago.

“I think there’s five or six road courses this year and when you look at the lap times now, it’s not just three, four or five drivers. There’s 15 to 20 guys that are up the front pushing. So it’s very different now.

New lid ready for racing in Chicago with @THProject91 🇺🇸😀 pic.twitter.com/qaVOMHGWK9 — Shane van Gisbergen (@shanevg97) June 19, 2023

“When I when I was really into NASCAR, you’d see Marcos be able to run top four in not the best car on a road course. I think the drivers have certainly got a lot better and take the road courses a lot more seriously because it’s a big part of their championship now.

“So I really don’t know. But I know there’s nothing wrong with the equipment I’m in. So the potential is high, I guess.”

While he has proved to be competitive in all kinds of race and rally cars, van Gisbergen admits that taking on NASCAR’s best in a high-profile event is the biggest challenge of his career so far.

“It’s huge,” he said. “Like, I’ve done some pretty cool things that are out there, but to jump into such a high-level series cold … You get a 50-minute practice and you’re straight into qualifying.

“Not as much preparation as I’d like driving-wise, so, yeah, it’s a massive, massive challenge for just one weekend.”

The Red Bull Ampol Racing star will rush back from Chicago to be ready for the NTI Townsville 500 from July 7-9.

The Reid Park street circuit is one of SVG’s happiest hunting grounds.