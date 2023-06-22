Perez worried by brake and pace concerns

Sergio Perez has vowed to work hard with Red Bull to understand the lack of pace and braking concerns he has recently been experiencing.

Over the past four grands prix, Perez’s F1 title aspirations have crumbled as he has fallen 69 points adrift of team-mate Max Verstappen.

After splitting the opening four races with the Dutchman with two victories apiece, Perez was only five points behind at that stage, fuelling hope of a season-long duel with Verstappen.

The reigning two-time F1 champion, however, has reeled off four consecutive victories to take a firm grip on this season’s title race, whilst Perez has finished second, 16th, fourth, and sixth over the same period.

The particularly anomalous result in Monaco was of his own making after crashing in qualifying and starting last.

The last two performances in Spain and Canada, however, have been especially worrying.

Addressing the last race at Montréal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, in particular, Perez said he “didn’t have the pace”, and that he was “hurt massively with the safety car coming out at the wrong moment for us” following George Russell’s crash.

“Luck is not with us but that’s how it is at the moment,” remarked Perez.

As to where he feels he is struggling, he said: “Basically on the braking.

“The ride (of the RB19) hasn’t been great. Under braking was the biggest thing. It’s what we need to get on top of and make sure we are able to figure out what’s happening and then come back stronger.”

Perez, however, was unable to pinpoint the exact origin of the issue, adding: “We did something with the tyres, something with the set-up, a few bits that I need to understand exactly.

“Certainly we’re going to be working hard, together with the team back home, to make sure that we figure out what’s happening at the moment.”

Given his dramatic slide, the Mexican insists he has the right mental attitude to bounce back and again challenge Verstappen.

“It is what it is,” said Perez. “I think it’s something that mentally you have to be strong, and I’m strong.

“I know I will overcome this difficult period of (what is) basically two races. In Monaco, yes I made a mistake and it was a bad weekend, but I think without that we had the pace.

“But it’s a little bit more concerning not having the pace.

“I’m looking forward to the next race in Austria but I really hope we are able to get back to our form.”