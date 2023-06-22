Verstappen history-making race suit up for auction
By Ian Parkes
Thursday 22nd June, 2023 - 12:37am
The race suit worn by Max Verstappen during his historic Canadian Grand Prix victory on Sunday has been placed up for auction.
Verstappen won the 41st grand prix of his career at Montréal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, equalling the feat of iconic three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna.
The triumph was also the 100th for Red Bull since they started racing in F1 in 2005, whilst it was the 200th of renowned designer Adrian Newey’s time in the sport.
F1 Authentics, owned by Memento Exclusives, the UK-based sports memorabilia specialist, has now teamed up with Red Bull to auction the race suit, which will also be signed by the 25-year-old Dutchman.
All monies raised go to the team’s official charity, Wings for Life, which aims to find a cure for spinal cord injury.
In addition, the winning bidder will personally collect the suit from Verstappen at the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes, as well as receive a tour of the team’s technology campus.
Team principal Christian Horner said: “In partnership with Max and F1 Authentics, we are auctioning a very special item in aid of our team charity Wings for Life – Max’s signed 2023 Canadian Grand Prix race suit, which he secured the team’s 100th race win in.
“Max will even hand over the suit to the highest bidder in person on our technology campus in Milton Keynes.
“This suit has a place in the team and Max’s history books, and 100 percent of the winning auction bid will go directly towards funding spinal cord injury research.”
Wings for Life CEO Emma Hind added: “Both Red Bull and Max Verstappen are incredible supporters of Wings for Life, and this historic, worn race suit will help raise vital funds for pioneering research projects that have, and will continue to change people’s lives.”
The auction is now live on auction.f1authentics.com and will close on July 4.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]