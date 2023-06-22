Verstappen history-making race suit up for auction

The race suit worn by Max Verstappen during his historic Canadian Grand Prix victory on Sunday has been placed up for auction.

Verstappen won the 41st grand prix of his career at Montréal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, equalling the feat of iconic three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna.

The triumph was also the 100th for Red Bull since they started racing in F1 in 2005, whilst it was the 200th of renowned designer Adrian Newey’s time in the sport.

F1 Authentics, owned by Memento Exclusives, the UK-based sports memorabilia specialist, has now teamed up with Red Bull to auction the race suit, which will also be signed by the 25-year-old Dutchman.

All monies raised go to the team’s official charity, Wings for Life, which aims to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

In addition, the winning bidder will personally collect the suit from Verstappen at the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes, as well as receive a tour of the team’s technology campus.