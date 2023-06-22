Bathurst second circuit officially put on hold

The second circuit at Mount Panorama has been officially out on hold by Bathurst Regional Council.

The June 21 Ordinary Council Meeting saw a report tabled on the proposed second circuit development alongside the current Bathurst race track.

That came following confirmation on June 16 that two Federal Government grants had been withdrawn from the project, totalling $12.5 million, having not met the prerequisites to receive the funding.

A statement on the funding withdrawal included Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor saying that the project would be placed on hold, which was formally confirmed at yesterday evening’s OCM.

The decision at the June 21 OCM was that the development of the second circuit at Mount Panorama should be “placed on hold until such time that an agreement to be entered into to acquire the remaining land required for the project.”

The discussion was held in a closed session of the OCM before being brough to the attention of the full council.

As a secondary point, it was recommended that the council should “continue to lobby relevant agencies and respective stakeholders to retain support for the project”.

Supercars has already confirmed interest in hosting an event at the facility, which would be positioned south-west of the current circuit.

Access would come via the Mid-Western Highway and a secondary entry point near McPhillamy Park (via Barry Gurdon Drive or College Road) at the top of Mount Panorama, linking the new and current facilities.

The recent loss of the Federal Government’s $12.5 million in funding came as a result of Bathurst Regional Council not being able to confirm that the grants would be spent and construction of the second circuit completed by June 2026.

The circuit’s ‘Masterplan’ is complete, according to council documents, which includes the preliminary design, Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Assessment and Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIS), including Community Consultation.

The detailed EIS is yet to be lodged with NSW Planning, which is required ahead of the Development Application.