Australian GP set to announce interim CEO

The Australian GP Corporation is set to announce an interim CEO to replace the departing Andrew Westacott.

Westacott announced in February that he intended to leave the role when his current contract expires at the end of June.

He has been in the position since February 2011 after being prompted from General Manager of Operations, a role he commenced in 2006.

Westacott steps away from the Grand Prix Corporation at a time when it is arguably in the best position it has ever been.

MotoGP remains contracted to race at Phillip Island, while Formula 1 will continue racing in Albert Park until 2037 following a two-year extension signed in December 2022.

With little left to achieve, he decided now was the right time for him to step away.

A replacement is yet to be found, though Speedcafe understands the recruitment process is “going well”, with an interim set to hold the fort in the short term.

Candidates for the position remain a closely guarded secret however two names have come to the fore.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, who leaves that role in early October, has been linked with the job – the timing of which tallies with the need for an interim CEO.

Travis Auld, currently executive general manager of finance, clubs and broadcast for the AFL, has also been mooted in connection to the AGPC role.

The recruitment process is being managed by the Australian Grand Prix Corporation Board, which is chaired by Paul Little, former managing director of logistics company Toll Holdings.

He’s also previously held Board roles with Visit Victoria and Essendon Football Club.