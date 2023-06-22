Audi take next F1 step with simulator driver recruitment

“Just like in production development, simulation plays a major role in our Formula 1 project,” said Oliver Hoffmann, Audi board management member for the technical department.
“Our simulator is an important tool for the power unit development. It requires a development driver who, in addition to a grasp of technology, brings versatile experience to the project, especially in terms of energy management in racing conditions.”
Naturally expressing delight with his new role, Jani added: “It is both an honor and a great responsibility to be involved in a project of this magnitude at an early stage.
“I am sure that with my experience from Formula 1 and LMP projects I can forge good links between theory and practice.”
New power unit regulations for 2026 come into force, with the system to comprise a combustion engine, electric motor, battery, and electronic control unit. The MGU-K is set to deliver nearly the same output as the engine, whilst the MGU-H will no longer exist.
Audi Formula Racing CEO Adam Baker said: “At the moment, we are mainly focused on fundamental concept questions with high relevance to performance.
“However, in evaluating various technical solutions we rely not only on digital methods. Know-how, experience and practically relevant development are indispensable elements of drawing the right conclusions from the simulation.
“With that combination, we can assess various operating strategies at an early stage and pave the way for efficient energy management of the power unit.”
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]