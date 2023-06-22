> News > Formula 1

Audi take next F1 step with simulator driver recruitment

By Ian Parkes

Thursday 22nd June, 2023 - 6:56pm

Neel Jani has taken on the role of simulator driver with Audi

Audi has taken the next step toward its F1 debut in 2026 by recruiting the experienced Neel Jani as its simulator driver.

The German manufacturer is currently in the process of developing its F1 programme, and later this year will notably test a full power unit for the first time.

Jani’s versatile experience across many areas of motorsport is seen as a crucial cog with regard to that development.

After competing in GP2 in 2005 and moving on to become test driver with Toro Rosso a year later, the 39-year-old won the now defunct A1GP crown in 2008.

Jani has notably made his name in sportscars, winning Le Mans with Porsche in 2016 en route to being crowned World Endurance Champion that year.

Jani has also driven in American Le Mans, IMSA and Formula E, whilst this year he is competing in European Le Mans, winning the opening round in Barcelona in April in an Oreca 07.

“Just like in production development, simulation plays a major role in our Formula 1 project,” said Oliver Hoffmann, Audi board management member for the technical department.

“Our simulator is an important tool for the power unit development. It requires a development driver who, in addition to a grasp of technology, brings versatile experience to the project, especially in terms of energy management in racing conditions.”

Naturally expressing delight with his new role, Jani added: “It is both an honor and a great responsibility to be involved in a project of this magnitude at an early stage.

“I am sure that with my experience from Formula 1 and LMP projects I can forge good links between theory and practice.”

New power unit regulations for 2026 come into force, with the system to comprise a combustion engine, electric motor, battery, and electronic control unit. The MGU-K is set to deliver nearly the same output as the engine, whilst the MGU-H will no longer exist.

Audi Formula Racing CEO Adam Baker said: “At the moment, we are mainly focused on fundamental concept questions with high relevance to performance.

“However, in evaluating various technical solutions we rely not only on digital methods. Know-how, experience and practically relevant development are indispensable elements of drawing the right conclusions from the simulation.

“With that combination, we can assess various operating strategies at an early stage and pave the way for efficient energy management of the power unit.”

