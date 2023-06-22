Audi take next F1 step with simulator driver recruitment

Audi has taken the next step toward its F1 debut in 2026 by recruiting the experienced Neel Jani as its simulator driver.

The German manufacturer is currently in the process of developing its F1 programme, and later this year will notably test a full power unit for the first time.

Jani’s versatile experience across many areas of motorsport is seen as a crucial cog with regard to that development.

After competing in GP2 in 2005 and moving on to become test driver with Toro Rosso a year later, the 39-year-old won the now defunct A1GP crown in 2008.

Jani has notably made his name in sportscars, winning Le Mans with Porsche in 2016 en route to being crowned World Endurance Champion that year.

Jani has also driven in American Le Mans, IMSA and Formula E, whilst this year he is competing in European Le Mans, winning the opening round in Barcelona in April in an Oreca 07.