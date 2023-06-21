Garry Rogers increases stake in ARG, McMellan out

Garry Rogers has increased his share in the Australian Racing Group while John McMellan is no longer involved in management of the business.

A statement from ARG a short time ago advises:

“Garry Rogers has expanded his investment in the Australian Racing Group (ARG) and is now the business’ largest shareholder.

“This revised structure will see John McMellan no longer involved in ARG Management or operational duties moving forward.

“Further information about plans for the business moving forward will be announced in due course.”

Garry Rogers himself commented via that statement, “We are committed and continue to invest in motorsport and the Australian Racing Group, its categories and the sport in general.

“Moving forward, I plan to be more hands on and hopefully my 60+ years in this sport and enthusiasm will attract some likeminded people who can work with Liam Curkpatrick to re-energise the business.”

More to follow