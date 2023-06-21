Garry Rogers increases stake in ARG, McMellan out

Garry Rogers has increased his share in the Australian Racing Group while John McMellan is no longer involved in management of the business.

A statement from ARG a short time ago advises:

“Garry Rogers has expanded his investment in the Australian Racing Group (ARG) and is now the business’ largest shareholder.

“This revised structure will see John McMellan no longer involved in ARG Management or operational duties moving forward.

“Further information about plans for the business moving forward will be announced in due course.”

Garry Rogers himself commented via that statement, “We are committed and continue to invest in motorsport and the Australian Racing Group, its categories and the sport in general.

“Moving forward, I plan to be more hands on and hopefully my 60+ years in this sport and enthusiasm will attract some likeminded people who can work with Liam Curkpatrick to re-energise the business.”

The change is the latest of several at the high levels of ARG in the past 12 months.

As first reported by Speedcafe in September 2022, Matt Braid left the CEO role.

Braid stayed on as an advisor for a period of time, but Liam Curkpatrick effectively replaced him in the new role of Chief Operating Officer.

In October, Barry Rogers, through his company Motorsport Events, increased his stake in the business to 75 percent.

That acquisition represented a carve-up of James Boyd’s stake, with most going to Motorsport Events but a small parcel of shares to McMellan, such that he owned a total of exactly 20 percent of ARG.

While details are thin at the moment, it would appear that the Rogers now own almost all shares, although former Supercars CEO James Warburton also owned around five percent, at least as at late last year.

More to follow