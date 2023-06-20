Formula 1-style drivers parade for Townsville 500

A Formula 1-style drivers parade will be held at next month’s NTI Townsville 500 Supercars event.

All 25 Repco Supercars Championship drivers will be taken around the circuit on an open trailer to greet trackside fans, as is the case before grands prix.

The parade will take place on the Sunday morning at 11:05.

Event Manager Matt Ramsden said, “We’re thrilled to introduce this exciting addition for our fans at the NTI Townsville 500.

“We wanted to enhance the fan experience, and this is something new for the North Queensland event.

“We hope fans line the circuit on Sunday morning to see their favourite drivers up close before their 250km race later that day.”

The drivers parade is the latest addition to the entertainment programme, following the announcement of the Saturday night Ministry of Sound Classical Orchestra concert under the famous Townsville big top and a light show featuring 500 drones.

The 2023 NTI Townsville 500 will also see Shane van Gisbergen’s 500th race start and the 150th Dunlop Super2 Series round in history.

Practice takes place on Friday, July 7.