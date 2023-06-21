FIA and F1 set to clampdown on grid access

F1 and the FIA are set to implement a clampdown on grid access ahead of grands prix following recent safety issues.

Two incidents, in particular, this season have raised safety and security concerns that were aired during a meeting in Cordoba this week of the World Motor Sport Council.

Notably, there was a crowd invasion at the end of the Australian Grand Prix in March as fans climbed fences and made their way onto the Albert Park circuit despite the race still in progress.

It is understood the unusual safety car finish, in which the grand prix was twice restarted late on due to incidents, led to many fans believing the race had concluded.

The WMSC is currently awaiting the findings of the review that has been conducted by the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, with a report due to be submitted by the end of June. A remediation plan that addresses the safety and security concerns will be part of that report.

Additionally, a second incident involving guests – that included football star Neymar – standing on the edge of the starting grid during the formation lap at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month has also raised eyebrows.

This is poised to lead to F1 and the FIA imposing tighter restrictions on pre-race guest access to the grid.

At present, celebrities and media can obtain access to a grid via a special pass to watch the teams undertake pre-race preparations of the cars.

In relation to the incident in Spain, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has stressed that protecting the health and well-being of everyone on the grid – guests, officials and teams – was a priority of his organisation.

Ben Sulayem said: “We must take learnings from the incident at the Spanish Grand Prix. The FIA has been assured by Stefano Domenicali (F1 CEO), that measures are being taken to ensure that there is no repeat of the incident.

“It is an issue not just in Formula 1 but also in Formula E and World Endurance Championship, and other categories from my recent experiences, with too many people on the grid at some events.

“I have no doubt that in all cases, the promoter will adhere to the FIA requirements on safety and security.

“It is the duty of the FIA to ensure a safe environment for all. Safety in motor sport is the Federation’s main priority.”