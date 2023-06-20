MARCs, IP Nationals and Excels wrap up Trophy Series

Besides GT4/Production Cars, Toyotas and Radicals, the other categories on the first Shannons Trophy Series at Sydney Motorsport Park were MARC Cars, the Yokohama Improved Production Nationals and a final Excel race.

The first MARC race on Sunday was a sprint encounter which was won by John Goodacre in his new MARC GT ahead of the similar car driven by Adam Hargreaves.

A transaxle breakage ruled Jake Camilleri out of Saturday’s race, and he came through for third.

Invited Geoff Morgan and Eric Constantinidis in their Porsches were fourth and fifth ahead of Frank Mammarella and Andew Leithhead in their MARC 1 Focus V8s.

Hargraves won the start of the longer race but spun at Turn 2.

That allowed Goodacre to lead and put codriver Cameron McLeod in for a comprehensive win where Camilleri was second ahead of Morgan and Constantinidis. Hargreaves was fifth as Leithhead headed Mammarella.

After all the heats there were two finals, the first for Under 2.0 Litre and the second for Over 2.0 Litre cars where Kurt Macready (Nissan Silvia) and Adam Poole (Holden Monaro) were the respective winners.

In the small capacity race, Ryan Gorton (Nissan 200SX) won the start and led all the way to finish ahead of Macready.

Post-race, Gorton was disqualified as his car came in under the minimum ride height.

There was a lively battle behind the two Nissans where Matt Birks (Toyota Corolla) was third until he retired.

Michael Ricketts (Nissan Pulsar) took over and just held off Charlie Viola (Honda Integra).

There was one Safety Car when Tim Robson’s Honda Civic expired at the end of the front straight.

For several laps from the start of the larger capacity final, Zak Hudson (Mazda RX7) hung with Poole but, eventually, the straight-line superior pace of the Monaro told, and Poole eked out 11.2s victory.

Third place throughout was Scott Cook (Nissan S13) ahead of Lachlan McBrien (BMW E46 M3) who started 13th.

Steve Engel was in the mix early, but a spin put him behind RX7 drivers Michael Hazelton, Ash Isarasena and Brock Paine.

Ben Algie (Nissan S15) was another prominent runner in sixth until he retired.

Jason Grimmond (Holden Commodore) was eighth ahead of Stig Richards (RX7), Chris Thomas (Holden Torana) and Bruce Cook (Ford Escort).

William Brittain won the Circuit Excel finale after Monique Sciberras was the early leader. She was then involved in a three-way dice for second and managed to be in front of Hayden Auld and Caleb Hefren at the chequered flag.