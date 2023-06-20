Marquez exonerated by ‘scared’ Honda team-mate

“Before he had the crash I was behind him,” said Nakagami, speaking to media after the race. “I couldn’t see anything wrong with his riding.

“The speed was good. I didn’t see, from behind, that he did anything wrong, but he lost the rear.

“The bike doesn’t stop that spin. I saw a massive high-side. I was scared because we use the same bike.

“I had the same feeling that the corner was really tricky. It’s going downhill and I was losing it, a couple of times.

“It was difficult to manage. The bike had less grip.”

Crucially, he added: “We need to find a solution for a safer bike.”

With Marquez sidelined, Nakagami went into the race as the sole Honda rider, and even then with a damaged hand following a crash on Friday.

With fellow Honda riders Joan Mir out with a hand injury, and Alex Rins a broken leg, Nakagami added: “It cannot be worse.

“We are normally four riders, four bikes. But I was the only one on track for Honda.

“I wish them a speedy recovery to be strong. As you can see, it is a really, really tough moment. At least I feel okay. It’s difficult but I’ll try to not give up.

“I believe HRC has ideas to improve, to change the bike, or to be more competitive.

“I don’t want to fight for a point or 15th. All I can do is keep pushing, and not take any big risks.”

The next round, the Dutch MotoGP, is this weekend in Assen.