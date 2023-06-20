Geoghegan completes Toyota 86 trifecta

Max Geoghegan became the third driver to clean sweep in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series after his three-peat at Sydney Motorsport Park in the inaugural Shannons Trophy Series round.

After his first race victory on Saturday, he came out and did the same in both Sunday’s Round 3 races.

In the first of them, he had a 1.9s advantage over Lachlan Bloxsom, but in the last race it was closer as Bloxsom threw everything at Geoghegan in a bid for victory.

The morning race saw Rylan Gray third ahead of Brock Stinson, Oscar Targett, Jack Westbury, Bradi Owen, Cody Burcher, Cooper Barnes and Ryan Tomsett.

After the race, penalties were applied with Tomsett losing one spot with a start line infringement while Stinson copped a 30s hit for contact on a rival and was relegated to 23rd.

Round 1 three-race winner Marcus La Delle started from pitlane but soon retired with reoccurring engine dramas while Round 2 dominator Matt Hillyer retired after he was hit by Michael Sherwell.

After trailing Geoghegan through much of the last race, Bloxsom tried almost everything to snatch the race win.

They ran side-by-side on the penultimate lap and Bloxsom even had a bumper in front before Geoghegan prevailed.

In the race for third, Westbury was able to pass Gray, then Targett to secure a top three place while Burcher was sixth in front of Burcher, Tomsett, Ryan Hadden, Cooper Barnes, and Jordan Shalala.

After a driveshaft failure in the first, Holly Espray worked her way to 12th behind Charlie Parker and ahead of Alice Buckley.

Hillyer managed to climb to 16th, Stinson atoned to 19th, but La Delle continued to have problems and was 28th.

Behind Geoghegan and Bloxsom, Targett was third for the meeting ahead of Gray, Westbury, Burcher, Tomsett, Barnes and Buckley.