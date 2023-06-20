Enhanced travel options for The Bend Supercars event

Organisers of the OTR SuperSprint have committed to improved spectator travel options for this August’s Supercars event at The Bend.

For the first time, a free bus service will operate between Murray Bridge and the race track, in a bit to improve the experience for fans staying in the region.

As was the case last year, there will also be buses running between Adelaide and The Bend on all three days of the event, at essentially the same $10 return price as last year’s ($5 one way).

The transport announcement was made in conjunction with that of a historic first concert for a Supercars event at The Bend, known as ‘Rocking the Murray’.

Iconic Australian band The Choirboys will play alongside award-winning alt-rock artists Kingswood in a concert “immediately after the drop of the chequered flag” on the Saturday race.

The Bend CEO Alistair MacDonald said, “The new entertainment offering and expanded bus service to support the increase in traffic in the region is all a part of our goal to put on an event that the area is proud of and that’s easy and enjoyable for all who attend.

“We’re excited to provide race fans and eventgoers with a complete event experience for the whole family and expand the offering for the 3500 people we have staying on site during the event.”

This year’s Supercars event at The Bend takes place from August 18-20, with the circuit set to be operating under a new moniker by then after Viva Energy secured naming rights from July 1 in conjunction with a $1.2 billion deal to merge its Shell retail sites and the OTR Group.

It is one of two South Australian stops on the calendar, the other being the Vailo Adelaide 500 in November.

Tickets to the OTR SuperSprint start from $35 and are available via The Bend’s website.